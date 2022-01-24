5-star, one of nation's top-ranked athletes announces Clemson offer

5-star, one of nation's top-ranked athletes announces Clemson offer

Recruiting

5-star, one of nation's top-ranked athletes announces Clemson offer

By January 24, 2022 7:49 pm

By |

One of the nation’s top athletes in the 2023 recruiting class reported an offer from Clemson on Monday.

Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.) 2023 five-star Nyckoles Harbor announced the offer from the Tigers on Twitter.

Harbor (6-5, 225) is ranked as high as the No. 3 defensive end and No. 20 overall prospect in the 2023 class by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home