5-star, one of nation's top-ranked athletes announces Clemson offer

One of the nation’s top athletes in the 2023 recruiting class reported an offer from Clemson on Monday.

Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.) 2023 five-star Nyckoles Harbor announced the offer from the Tigers on Twitter.

Harbor (6-5, 225) is ranked as high as the No. 3 defensive end and No. 20 overall prospect in the 2023 class by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

After A Great Conversation With Coach Richardson I’m Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From The Clemson University!!! #Allin 🐅 @CarrollFBCoach pic.twitter.com/mMZLJDvrfe — Nyckoles Nehemiah Harbor ll 👽 (@Nyck1k) January 24, 2022

