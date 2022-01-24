Fast-rising edge rusher reports offer from Clemson

A fast-rising edge rusher from the state of Maryland reported an offer from Clemson on Monday.

Charles Herbert Flowers High School (Springdale, Md.) 2023 four-star Desmond Umeozulu announced the offer from Tigers on Twitter.

Umeozulu (6-6, 230) is ranked as high as the No. 21 defensive end and No. 189 overall prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals.

Umeozulu has seen his recruitment heat up since the month of December. Since the calendar turned to 2022, he has added offers from Texas A&M, Southern Cal, Michigan, Penn State, West Virginia, Ohio State and Florida State among others.

He told The Clemson Insider recently that he has been keeping in touch with both Tigers’ defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

“We just have been having casual conversations right now,” Umeozulu said. “We’re just trying to build a relationship. I’ve been talking to Coach Hall and he said they’re really building a culture, so they feel like they’d rather build a relationship before they put in an offer. Right now, we’re just building a good relationship.”

Umeozulu is a fan of the way Clemson utilizes its edge rushers. He’s had a chance to watch guys like Xavier Thomas, Myles Murphy and K.J. Henry and the way they’re all deployed by Clemson and Hall certainly catches his eye.

“I always like when they have rushers that can play the flats, can get after the quarterback and stop the run,” Umeozulu said. “It’s something that definitely models my game. I feel like once I get a little bit more experience dropping in coverage sometimes, I would be the perfect fit for Clemson.”

That’s exactly how he envisions himself at the next level.

“It’s definitely a place to consider,” he said of Clemson. “Just the culture and the history that Clemson holds — you have to consider Clemson — if you get an offer from Clemson, you have to consider. It’s just such a good program, that it’s just something that I have to consider for sure.”

