Former Tiger officially hired by elite program

A former Clemson standout and staffer has officially landed a new coaching gig with an elite program.

On Monday, Notre Dame officially announced the hiring of Chansi Stuckey as its new wide receivers coach.

Stuckey served as Baylor’s receivers coach this past season after joining the Baylor Football staff in January 2021.

Before moving to Baylor, Stuckey spent two seasons on Dabo Swinney’s staff at Clemson, first as a graduate assistant in 2019 and then serving in a player development role during the 2020 season.

Stuckey starred at quarterback and wide receiver for the Tigers from 2003-06. The 2006 first-team All-ACC selection finished his career with 141 career receptions for 1,760 yards and seven touchdowns.

Following his Clemson career, Stuckey played four seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals after being selected in the seventh round of the 2007 NFL Draft (No. 235 overall) by the Jets.

A native of Warner Robins, Ga., Stuckey graduated from Clemson in 2006 with a degree in management.

