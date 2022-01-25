Clemson picks up commitment from Alabama DB

Clemson has picked up a new verbal commitment from a defensive back in the 2022 class.

Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Montgomery, Ala.) three-star defensive back Kylon Griffin announced his commitment to the Tigers on Tuesday morning via social media.

Griffin, who was previously committed to Mississippi State, is coming off his official visit to Clemson this past weekend.

“I really liked it up there,” Griffin told The Clemson Insider after the official visit. “From the moment I stepped on campus, it felt like everyone was a family and everybody was united.”

Griffin chose Clemson over his other two finalists, Nebraska and Southern Cal. Before the Clemson official visit last weekend, he took an official to Nebraska the weekend prior.

Griffin feels he’ll fit right into the backend of Clemson’s secondary.

“I think I’m a long-ranging, physical DB,” he said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I love to tackle. I love to cover and take that receiver out of the picture, but I also love to tackle and be physical.”

According to Griffin, Clemson’s coaching staff compares him to former Clemson and current Philadelphia Eagles safety K’Von Wallace.

“He was all-around the backend when he was there,” Griffin said. “I’m pretty sure they plan to use me all-around.”