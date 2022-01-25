New cornerback target emerges for Clemson

A new cornerback target in the 2023 recruiting class has emerged for Clemson.

After offering Coppell (Texas) four-star cornerback Braxton Myers last week, Clemson has recently expressed interest in another 2023 cornerback in Lake Mary (Fla.) High School four-star Braeden Marshall.

“They love the way I play,” Marshall told The Clemson Insider. “They love the way I play the corner position. Coach [DeAndre McDaniel] said that Coach Reed would be down this week and things would go from there.”

Marshall got in contact with this past week with McDaniel — a former Clemson cornerback himself, who now serves as a defensive analyst on Dabo Swinney’s staff. They talked everything out on the phone. It hasn’t really been that long, but it’s a relationship that Marshall is looking forward to building

“He did mention offering this week,” Marshall said. “I’m not saying it will happen, but that’s what he did mention.”

It’s definitely in the realm of possibility that when Reed stops by Luke Mary High School this week, he could let Marshall’s head coach know that they’re offering him a scholarship.

What would a Clemson offer mean to Marshall?

“It would probably mean the world to me,” he said. “It would probably be one of the best things that could ever happen to me, to be honest with you. Just watching Clemson’s history and the way Coach Dabo Swinney and that program has been able to do this past decade has been crazy.”

Marshall is a fan of the way Clemson utilizes its cornerbacks. He loves the way guys like Andrew Booth, Jr. and Mario Goodrich play. It kind of reminds him of his game and how he plays.

He predicates his game on being a physical force with elite ball skills.

“I’m a patient player that’s physical and loves playing man-to-man,” he said. “I can tackle. A lot of people think that corners can’t tackle, but I am a corner that loves to tackle. And, I’m a technician.”

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Marshall has decided that he will keep his options open until the early summer and then drop his top school’s list. He’s trying to be committed before the start of his senior season.

In addition to his recent interest from Clemson, Marshall currently holds offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Pitt, TCU, USF, Virginia and West Virginia.

“It means a lot, to be honest with you,” he said. “It’s a blessing. Not just from Clemson, but from other schools too. The main thing is staying humble and letting everything play out and see what decision they come to.”

Marshall (5-11, 180) currently ranks as the No. 28 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!