Two Tigers ranked among top 20 draft-eligible players in 2022

This week, CBS Sports released its list of the top 20 NFL draft-eligible college football players taking the field in 2022.

It’s a list of the top 20 players who were not eligible to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft — due to the NFL’s rule that requires players to be at least three years removed from high school before declaring — but will have the option of entering the 2023 draft.

Two Clemson standout defensive linemen made the list, with rising junior Myles Murphy checking in at No. 13 and fellow rising junior Bryan Bresee coming in right behind Murphy at No. 14.

A second-team All-ACC selection in 2021, Murphy collected first-team all-conference honors from the PFF and Phil Steele and second-team honors from the AP, while he was a fourth-team All-American according to Steele.

This season, the former five-star prospect was credited with 43 tackles, a team-high 14.0 tackles for loss, team-best 7.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups in 549 snaps over 13 games (10 starts).

“Brent Venables might have left Clemson, but a few of the monsters he helped create on the defensive line remain,” CBS Sports college football analyst Tom Fornelli wrote. “Murphy was a bright spot in a down year for the Tigers in 2021, finishing with seven sacks, 14 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a blocked kick. He’s a disruptive force who will be a first-round pick next year.”

Bresee, meanwhile, was a third-team All-ACC selection in 2021 despite being limited to four games due to a season-ending torn ACL. He was credited with 15 tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.5 sacks and an interception over 154 snaps in four games (all starts).

The former No. 1 recruit in the country burst onto the scene as a Freshman All-American in 2020, posting 33 tackles (6.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a safety in 432 snaps over 12 games (10 starts). He became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history, joining Dexter Lawrence (2016).

“From a pure talent perspective, I’d have Bresee ranked above teammate Myles Murphy and much closer to the top five on this list,” Fornelli wrote. “There’s a reason Bresee was rated as the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. Unfortunately, Bresee only played four games this year before tearing his ACL. While I’m confident he’ll return at full strength and live in the opponent’s backfields again in 2022, I’m taking a more cautious approach to this ranking based on the injury. But, seriously, he’s a monster and one of my favorite players to watch.”

