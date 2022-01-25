Why Brownell hopes he's not seeing the last of Coach K

Like he’s done routinely over the last 12 years, Clemson’s Brad Brownell will lead his team against one of college basketball’s historically powerful programs led by a historically successful coach. But the Tigers’ next matchup with Duke will be a last for Brownell.

The ninth-ranked Blue Devils (15-3, 5-2 ACC) will make the return trip to Clemson next month, but Brownell will coach against Mike Krzyzewski for the final time at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday. Duke’s future Hall of Fame coach is going through his 42nd and final season at the helm of the Blue Devils’ program before returning at the end of the season.

Brownell and his program haven’t fared well against Duke in Brownell’s 12 seasons at the helm. Brownell is just 3-10 as Clemson’s coach against the Blue Devils, who have historically owned this series. Duke leads it 110-32 heading into the teams’ 143rd all-time meeting.

And much like many visiting teams, getting out of Cameron Indoor with a win has been an even tougher assignment. The Tigers (11-8, 3-5) have won at Duke just four times in their history. The last time it happened? The 1994-95 season.

One might think Brownell would be happy to see a coach go that’s given him so many fits over the years, and that may be the case from an on-court perspective. But there’s another reason why Brownell said he hopes he’s not seeing the last of Coach K in the ACC this season.

“Obviously what he’s done for the game speaks for itself,” Brownell said. “He’s been an incredible ambassador for not only our league but college basketball in general. We’re all thankful and grateful that somebody in his position would care enough about everybody else in this sport to be as involved.

“Hopefully he’s going to stay involved. We need him to stay involved. He’s very forward thinking. Sitting in ACC meetings with him and listening to him, he’s thinking about things that are on the horizon and he has some fantastic ideas. I’m hopeful and optimistic that he’s going to not just ride off into the sunset but that we’re going to find a way to keep involved with the game.”

Brownell would love nothing more than to beat Krzyzewski on the court for the first time at Cameron Indoor. More importantly, Clemson could use that type of quality win. The Tigers, fresh off a win over Pittsburgh that snapped a three-game skid, have yet to notch a Quadrant 1 victory this season, something they have an opportunity to change.

But regardless of what happens Tuesday and what’s happened in the past against Duke, Brownell said it’s been special for him to compete against the sport’s all-time winningest coach over the years.

“I love the game, I love studying the game, and to watch him coach his team, lead his team and make adjustments, you get to see his film,” Brownell said. “I’ve been doing it 12 years now against him, mostly unsuccessfully. So that part of it selfishly I think you really, as a coach and a basketball guy, love to watch and learn from other guys and see things they’re doing.”

Clemson’s last win over Duke came during the 2019-20 season. Tuesday’s game is set for a 7 p.m. tip and will be televised on ESPN2.

