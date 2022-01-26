Brother of former Tiger will be at Clemson's Elite Junior Day this weekend

The younger brother of a former Clemson standout will be among this weekend’s attendees at Clemson’s Elite Junior Day.

Westlake (Ga.) 2023 four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell announced that he would be returning to Clemson via social media on Wednesday afternoon.

I will be at Clemson this week for junior day 🏁 @ClemsonFB — Avieon (@nationwide_av) January 26, 2022

Terrell, of course, is the younger brother of former Clemson and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback, A.J. Terrell. So, Avieon is quite familiar with what the program has to offer and has been a priority prospect for Clemson in the 2023 recruiting class.

Clemson offered the younger Terrell brother back on April. 29, 2020, and he’s made countless trips to The Valley ever since.

Avieon (5-11, 170) ranks as the No. 15 cornerback and No. 103 overall prospect nationally in the 2023 recruiting class, per Rivals.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!