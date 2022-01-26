ESPN ranks former Clemson star as top-5 NFL free agent for 2022

ESPN this week released its ranking of the top NFL free agents for 2022 (subscription required).

It’s a list of the top 50 players who will potentially be on the free agent market this offseason — players who will be eligible for unrestricted free agency if they aren’t retained by their current teams prior to March 16, when the market opens, either due to their contracts expiring or because the remaining years on their deals are set to automatically void.

Former Clemson and current Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams checks in at No. 3 on ESPN’s list.

ESPN staff writer Kevin Seifert wrote the following about Williams, who is 27 years old entering his sixth season in the NFL in 2022:

Williams had the best year of his career as quarterback Justin Herbert continued his development, getting a career-high 129 targets on the way to a 76-catch, 1,146-yard season. The Chargers will need to decide whether to commit to Williams to ensure the presence of a younger high-end receiver as Keenan Allen nears his 30th birthday. Williams’ rookie season was largely derailed by injury, but he has missed only three games over the next four seasons.

