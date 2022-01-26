Reed recently in contact with fast-rising Michigan DB

Mike Reed recently was in contact with another cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, this one coming from the state of Michigan.

Clemson’s cornerbacks coach spoke with Roseville (MI.) High School three-star Amare Snowden, who was among the top performers at this past weekend’s Battle Miami 7-on-7 tournament.

“He’s following me and was telling me that the play that went viral this weekend down in Miami, my catch and the pick,” Snowden said. “He was just telling me to keep balling and stuff.”

For Snowden, it was surreal to see his interception go viral on Twitter, but he wants people to understand the background of what happened prior to that play.

He was going up against a highly-recruited wideout, who has over 50 something offers. Going up against elite talent and showing that he belongs was more meaningful than the highlight-reel catch itself, he said.

Snowden also came away with a game-winning interception.

Snowden is a two-way player, but teams are looking at him as a defensive back. He loves to play defense and just by talking to him, you can understand why.

He’s very detail-oriented in the way he processes information on the football field. Matching up against wide receivers at the line of scrimmage, he pays attention to the little minute details like how their feet are lined up or if they’re pulling their gloves.

‘When I go to camps or anything, I go against the top guys,” he said. “I let them go ahead and get their first rep. Their second or third rep is gonna be my first rep. I’m just looking at how they run their routes. I’m looking at the little tendencies they do, to just help me out.”

He’s also a star on the baseball diamond. Snowden’s an outfielder and left-handed pitcher. In his own words, Snowden’s gonna play baseball until “the wheels fall off.”

Snowden’s recruitment has blown up over the past month or so. Since Jan. 10, he’s picked up offers from the University of Arkansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Akron, Ole Miss and Boston College, which offered him early Wednesday morning.

That being said, what did it mean for Snowden to hear from Reed?

“It’s always cool to hear from the top coaches in the country,” he said. “It felt good to just have that conversation with him.”

While Clemson is just beginning its relationship with Snowden, TCI has highlighted him as a player worth keeping an eye on in the 2023 recruiting class.

