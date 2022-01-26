Which bowl does this analyst project Clemson to play in next season?

A college football analyst recently made his way-too-early predictions for next season’s New Year’s Six bowl games.

FOX college football analyst RJ Young projects Clemson to play in the Orange Bowl against Arkansas.

If they can get improved play at the quarterback position from rising junior D.J. Uiagalelei or five-star true freshman Cade Klubnik, the Tigers figure to be the preseason favorite from the ACC to make it to the Orange Bowl — if not get back to the College Football Playoff.

Clemson (10-3, 6-2 ACC) saw its streak of six straight conference titles and six concecutive CFP appearances come to an end this past season, but still managed to reach at least 10 wins for a school-record 11th consecutive season.

Following a 2-2 start with two losses in the month of September, the Tigers won eight of their last nine games, including six straight victories down the stretch capped off by their 20-13 win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29.

Clemson is slated to open the 2022 season against Georgia Tech on Monday, Sept. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game weekend.

Do you agree with @RJ_Young's predictions for next season's NY6 Bowl Games? 🤔🏆 pic.twitter.com/oc8jRVlzTh — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 22, 2022

