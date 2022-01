Former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow got some great news on Thursday.

MGC Sports announced that Renfrow has accepted an invitation to the Pro Bowl. Renfrow was an alternate for the game.

The Las Vegas Raider had an outstanding season with 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

It will be the first Pro Bowl for ‘first down Renfrow’.

