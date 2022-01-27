One of nation's top O-linemen names Clemson among top schools

One of nation's top O-linemen names Clemson among top schools

Recruiting

One of nation's top O-linemen names Clemson among top schools

By January 27, 2022 5:58 pm

By |

One of the nation’s top-ranked offensive linemen in the 2023 class named Clemson among his top schools Thursday via social media.

Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) four-star Chase Bisontis — who lists close to 40 total offers — announced a top 15 including Clemson, along with Alabama, Boston College, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, Texas, Texas A&M and West Virginia.

Bisontis (6-5, 300) received an offer from Clemson this past December.

He is the No. 1 prospect from New Jersey, No. 4 offensive tackle nationally and No. 53 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

The Tigers begin their 125th season of baseball with their first full-squad practice this weekend before they open the season with a three-game series against Indiana at Doug Kingsmore Stadium from Feb. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home