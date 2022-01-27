One of nation's top O-linemen names Clemson among top schools

One of the nation’s top-ranked offensive linemen in the 2023 class named Clemson among his top schools Thursday via social media.

Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) four-star Chase Bisontis — who lists close to 40 total offers — announced a top 15 including Clemson, along with Alabama, Boston College, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, Texas, Texas A&M and West Virginia.

Bisontis (6-5, 300) received an offer from Clemson this past December.

He is the No. 1 prospect from New Jersey, No. 4 offensive tackle nationally and No. 53 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Taking my time with my recruitment. this is my Top 15! At this time I will be focused on these schools and these schools only 💯💯@RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 @CoAcHKeLZZz3 pic.twitter.com/nvFAEO2Ta3 — Chase Bisontis (@CBisontis) January 27, 2022

