Friday night visitors update

We wanted to pass along some updates about the visitors that will be or were supposed to be on campus this weekend.

As expected Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic 2022 four-star linebacker T.J. Dudley has arrived on campus for his official visit this weekend. Dudley, of course, is teammates with Clemson’s three-star safety commit Kylon Griffin.

Griffin committed to Clemson on Tuesday, just a couple of days after his own official visit. He detailed his commitment decision with The Clemson Insider, which you can read here.

Dudley, a former Oregon commit, is ranked as the nation’s No. 11 outside linebacker and No. 143 overall prospect nationally, per Rivals. He backed off his Oregon pledge after Mario Cristobal left to take the head coaching job at the University of Miami.

Don’t expect a quick resolution after this weekend, though. Griffin told us that Dudley plans to announce his commitment on National Signing Day, Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Dudley isn’t the only official visitor who will be on campus this weekend, though.

Another prospect taking an official visit to Clemson this weekend is a legacy recruit, St. George (Utah) Pine View 2022 three-star running back Keith Adams Jr. — the son of former Clemson All-American linebacker Keith Adams Sr., who went on to play seven years in the NFL and played in the 2005 Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The younger Adams earned a grayshirt offer from Clemson via Dabo Swinney himself back when he was a junior in October 2020.

“Dabo Swinney called,” Adams Jr., told The Clemson Insider then. “He was just like, he liked everything he saw on film and I’m one of the most physical backs he’s seen on film this year. So, I was really excited about that.”

As a senior this past season, Adams Jr. rushed for 1,376 yards, had 309 receiving yards and scored 24 total touchdowns.

Adams Jr. will sign with either Clemson, Air Force, Marshall or USF this Wednesday, Feb. 2.

In a bit of a surprise move, Westside (Jacksonville, Fla.) 2023 four-star defensive tackle Jordan “Big Baby” Hall, announced that he will be on campus Saturday for Clemson’s Elite Junior Day.

The Clemson Insider spoke with Hall back in mid-January, and he was just beginning to form his relationship with Wes Goodwin.

According to Hall, Clemson’s defensive coordinator/linebackers told the big-time defensive lineman that he likes his film and likes the way he plays. Goodwin also asked him if he had any interest in Clemson.

“We were really just having a good conversation and building a bond,” Hall said. “I actually like him. He’s a cool dude. It was a pretty standard conversation, nothing much to it. He was showing that he was interested in me, though.”

As for a defensive lineman, who we were expecting to be on campus this weekend, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola four-star Derrick LeBlanc announced on Twitter that he had arrived in Norman Friday.

LeBlanc, who received an offer from Clemson last September, named the Tigers one of his final seven schools in December along with Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and UCF.

