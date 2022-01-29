Big-time Sunshine State DL announces Clemson offer

A defensive lineman prospect in the class of 2023 announced an offer from Clemson late Saturday night.

Westside (Jacksonville, Fla.) 2023 four-star defensive tackle Jordan “Big Baby” Hall, who is on campus for Clemson’s Elite Junior Day, reported the offer on social media.

The Clemson Insider spoke with Hall back in mid-January, and he was just beginning to form his relationship with Wes Goodwin.

According to Hall, Clemson’s defensive coordinator/linebackers told the big-time defensive lineman that he likes his film and likes the way he plays. Goodwin also asked him if he had any interest in Clemson.

“We were really just having a good conversation and building a bond,” Hall said. “I actually like him. He’s a cool dude. It was a pretty standard conversation, nothing much to it. He was showing that he was interested in me, though.”

He currently holds offers from schools like the University of Miami, Florida State, UCF, UConn, Ole Miss, Marshall, Georgia, Kentucky, Arizona State, Indiana, Michigan, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Oregon and Louisville.

