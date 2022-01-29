Big-time Sunshine State receiver announces Clemson offer

A big-time wide receiver prospect in the class of 2023 announced an offer from Clemson on Saturday afternoon.

Lakeland (Fla.) High School four-star WR Tyler Williams, who is on campus for Clemson’s Elite Junior Day, reported the offer on social media.

Williams is ranked as the No. 28 wide receiver prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, while 247Sports ranks him as the No. 32 player at his position in his class.

Across his junior campaign, Williams caught 18 of 23 targets with 700 yards receiving and 13 total touchdowns.

“It means a lot,” Williams told The Clemson Insider about a potential offer earlier this week. “I know they don’t offer a lot of guys, especially like down this way. I only know one or two other people that have that offer in the state. Coach [Grisham] said he’s only taking three receivers in my class and I’m one of the three that he wants. So, that lets me know if they like me or not if they potentially offer me in the future.”

