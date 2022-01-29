Elite Sunshine State LB adds Clemson offer

A big-time linebacker prospect in the class of 2023 announced an offer from Clemson on Saturday night.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Andrew Jackson four-star linebacker Grayson Howard, who is on campus for Clemson’s Elite Junior Day, reported the offer on social media.

Howard (6-3, 215) ranks as the No. 15 linebacker in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports. Howard lists nearly 30 offers, including from the University of South Carolina, which he unofficially visited this weekend.

According to MaxPreps, Howard recorded 157 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions during his junior campaign in 2021.

