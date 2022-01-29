Lee, Tigers moving on from 'absolute hell'

Monte Lee is getting tired of talking about it, and he’s not the only one within Clemson’s baseball program.

The Tigers held their first team practice Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in preparation for the 2022 season. Once it starts, Clemson will begin working on what it hopes is a turnaround from the kind of season that’s rarely been a part of the Tigers’ tradition-rich history.

Clemson’s 25-27 overall record was far from the norm for Lee and certainly his predecessor. It was the first losing season for Lee in his 13 years as a head coach dating back to his seven-year stint at the College of Charleston. Before Lee took over as Clemson’s coach in 2016, Hall of Famer Jack Leggett won 955 games in 22 seasons at the helm, which included 21 NCAA Tournament berths, 11 Super Regional appearances and six trips to the College World Series.

Last season’s losing record was the program’s first since 1957, and Clemson missed out on the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008. The Tigers’ 16-20 record in conference play dropped them to fifth in the ACC’s Atlantic Division, their lowest finish since the league split its baseball teams into two divisions in 2006.

“Last year was absolute hell,” Lee said. “That’s just the truth, and we all know that. But I’ve moved on from last year, and hopefully I’ve learned from last year.”

Almost nothing went right a season ago for Clemson, which had the second-lowest batting average in the ACC and the highest earned run average among its pitching staff (5.00) of Lee’s tenure. Attrition was as big a reason for the dropoff as any for the Tigers, who had eight different pitchers make multiple starts and also dealt with some injuries to position players.

“To be honest, last year is the last thing we want to think about,” sophomore first baseman Caden Grice said. “We’re always looking ahead and just trying to play our best baseball each day. Trying to get 1% better every day we come out.”

But Lee and his players know nothing will talk louder than Clemson’s on-field performance this season. The Tigers have some key pieces back, including right-hander Mack Anglin and Grice, who led the team in home runs (15) and RBIs (53) a season ago. But there are still some positions that need to be solidified over the next three weeks and into the season.

That includes ongoing competition for starting jobs at catcher (Jonathan French and Cooper Ingle), third base (Bryar Hawkins and Max Wagner), second base (Blake Wright and transfer Tyler Corbitt) and center field (J.D. Brock and Dylan Brewer). Clemson also needs to find a third starter to join Anglin and Nick Hoffmann in the weekend rotation as well as a midweek starter and reliable bullpen arms.

As much as the Tigers want to forget about last season, it’s also a source of motivation as they go about their business this spring.

“It’s kind of closing that chapter I guess, but it’s always something I think that’s in the back of our mind that kind of fuels you as you go,” Anglin said.

Staying healthy would be a good place to start. Outside of freshman outfielder Will Taylor, who should be available to play at some point this season following reconstructive ACL surgery back in October, Lee said his team is in pretty good shape from an injury standpoint.

The past is where Clemson wants to leave everything about last season.

“Last year was not good. I know that,” Lee said. “I’ve taken responsibility for that. I didn’t make any excuses about it. I’m accountable for it. But now it’s time to move on and get this team ready. And that’s my focus right now is every day making sure I’m doing my job of making sure that as a coaching staff I’m leading our coaches and leading our players and getting them better and putting ourselves in position to be successful.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks