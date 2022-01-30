3 former Tigers are Super Bowl bound

3 former Tigers are Super Bowl bound

With the Cincinnati Bengals defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, three former Clemon Tigers have punched their ticket to the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tee Higgins finished Saturday’s 27-24 victory with six catches for 103 yards. He came up clutch during serval big moments, including during Cincinnati’s game-winning drive.

Jackson Carman, who plays on the Bengals offensive line had himself a pretty solid game as well. He made a standout block that helped spring Samaje Perine into the end zone for the Bengals’ first t

On the defensive side, D.J, Reader did his thing as well, helping clog up the middle of the field and slow down the potent Chiefs offense.

According to Clemson Google Tim Bourret Carman and Higgins will have a chance to join rare company of Tigers that have won a national championship and a Super Bowl.

No matter which team comes out of the NFC, there will likely be plenty of new Bengals fans on Super Bowl Sunday cheering from the great state of South Carolina.

