Could be good news for Raiders, Renfrow

The Oakland Raiders have hired Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to be their new head coach.

McDaniels takes over a talented team, that made it to the playoffs despite losing their now-former head coach Jon Gruden during the regular season.

This could spell good news for former Clemson standout Hunter Renfrow, as McDaniels has a long record of success when it comes to coaching gritty slot wideouts. During his time in New England, McDaniels coached plenty of standout slot receivers, Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola and Chris Hogan just to name a few.

McDaniels also had a very short and unsuccessful stint as the head coach of the Denver Broncos. McDaniels was let go after a 3-9 start in his second season.

The Raiders also hired New England Patriots director of player personnel, Dave Ziegler, to be their new general manager.