Swinney visits school of 4-star LB, brother of current Tiger

The Clemson Insider has learned that Dabo Swinney stopped by the high school of a four-star linebacker with ties to the Clemson program, earlier this week.

There’s more to this past Wednesday’s visit than meets the eye.

Clemson’s head coach was at St. Joe’s Prep (Philadelphia, PA.), which is home to Josiah Trotter, who is, of course, the younger brother of Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who just wrapped up his freshman season with the Tigers in 2021.

Their father, Jeremiah Trotter, Sr., was a four-time Pro Bowler who played 12 NFL seasons for the Eagles, Redskins and Buccaneers from 1998-2009.

Clemson extended an offer to Josiah last June. He explained to TCI in an interview last August what makes the Tigers one of his top schools.

“What they do with their players and helping them for the future, not just from a football aspect, but just bringing them forward for when they’re out of college and they’re preparing them for life as well,” he said. “Also, preaching the word of God and everything like that.”

This past Monday, Josiah announced a top eight featuring Clemson along with Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and South Carolina.

Josiah (6-2, 225) is ranked as high as the No. 183 overall prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN, which considers him the No. 7 inside linebacker in the class.

