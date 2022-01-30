Tee Higgins incredible day helps lead Cincy to the Super Bowl

Tee Higgins incredible day helps lead Cincy to the Super Bowl

Football

Tee Higgins incredible day helps lead Cincy to the Super Bowl

By January 30, 2022 6:29 pm

By |

Tee Higgins stepped up what it mattered the most.

The Bengals just knocked off the Chiefs with a walk-off field goal in overtime. Cincinnati won the AFC and will head to the Super Bowl, and Higgins, a former Clemson standout, was a huge part of why.

Higgins came up clutch with some big catches. He was all over the field, finishing Sunday’s game with six catches for 103 yards.

It’s great seeing WRU represent itself so well.

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

This weekend, a legacy recruit made his way back on campus for the first time since 2019. Pine View (Saint George, UT.) 2022 three-star running back Keith Adams, Jr. was on Clemson’s campus this weekend for (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home