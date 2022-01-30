Tee Higgins incredible day helps lead Cincy to the Super Bowl

Tee Higgins stepped up what it mattered the most.

The Bengals just knocked off the Chiefs with a walk-off field goal in overtime. Cincinnati won the AFC and will head to the Super Bowl, and Higgins, a former Clemson standout, was a huge part of why.

Higgins came up clutch with some big catches. He was all over the field, finishing Sunday’s game with six catches for 103 yards.

It’s great seeing WRU represent itself so well.

YOU CAN'T STOP 85 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 30, 2022