What They Are Saying: Recruits react to Clemson's Elite Junior Day

Clemson hosted its annual Elite Junior Day on Saturday.

Prospects from far and near flocked to The Valley as Clemson hosted a number of high-priority prospects in the 2023 recruiting class on campus like Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina and Warner Robbins (Ga.) High School five-star defensive lineman Victor Burley.

In this edition of “What They Are Saying”, we take a look at what’s being said on Twitter about this weekend’s events:

I had an amazing time in Death Valley this weekend! Thanks to all the coaches and staff for their hospitality. Go Tigers!!! @Coach__TA @OLCoachCaldwell @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/kpcnnJ7apK — Sam Pendleton (@SamPendleton7) January 30, 2022

Keep yo hands off my rock🐅 pic.twitter.com/s5czQ7lb1a — Victor Burley (@VictorBurley2) January 30, 2022

