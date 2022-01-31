Clemson standout earns preseason All-America honors

By January 31, 2022 11:11 am

One of the more dangerous hitters in the ACC has been named a preseason All-American by multiple outlets.

Baseball America and D1Baseball.com have each put Caden Grice on its preseason All-America team. Baseball America tabbed Clemson’s sophomore first baseman as a second-team All-American while Grice landed on D1Baseball’s third team.

Grice is coming off a standout freshman season in which he led Clemson in home runs (15), RBIs (53), slugging percentage (.618) and runs (40). His .317 average was second on the team.

A Greer native, Grice also pitched 10 innings last season as a two-way player. But the left-hander will begin the 2022 season strictly as a position player, though he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of pitching again at some point.

Grice and the rest of the Tigers are scheduled to open the season Feb. 18-20 when Indiana visits Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a three-game series.

