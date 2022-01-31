Clemson steps up social media game for recruits

January 31, 2022 10:43 am

Best is the standard at Clemson football, and this past weekend, the creative solutions team for the Tigers stepped up their social media game for recruits on campus.

If you are on social media, you have seen plenty of pictures from photoshoots during visits. Years ago, Clemson was one of the first to do this, and it didn’t take long for other schools to follow.

Clemson’s creative solutions team this past weekend did individual videos for each visitor, with integrated pictures from the photoshoots along with scenes from gamedays at Memorial Stadium.

Here is an example of a video sent to one of the visitors:

