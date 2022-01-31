Countdown to Signing Day: Monday Afternoon Update

With the traditional National Signing Day approaching this Wednesday, Feb. 2, the Clemson football program is still in pursuit of some standout prospects in the class of 2022.

The Tigers played host this past weekend to a couple of official visitors, so we wanted to pass along the latest we have gathered regarding those official visitors, as well as the other Clemson targets that the Tigers hope to sign come Wednesday.

The headlining official visitor this past weekend was T.J. Dudley, a four-star linebacker from Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic Prepatory School who is ranked as the No. 11 outside linebacker and No. 143 overall prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals.

Dudley, a former Oregon commit, decommitted from the Ducks in early December after former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal departed for Miami. It was around that time when Clemson, which offered Dudley back in June 2020, became reinvolved for his services.

Clemson made a big impression on Dudley when he visited for a junior day back in the spring of 2020, and we believe this past weekend simply reinforced the things he liked about Clemson back then and strengthened the Tigers’ standing heading into Wednesday’s signing day.

Dudley is teammates with Montgomery Catholic Prep 2022 defensive back Kylon Griffin, who committed to the Tigers last week, and Clemson appears to be the frontrunner for Dudley as well. New co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Wes Goodwin has done a good job with Dudley in his recruitment.

Another official visitor from Alabama that Clemson hosted recently — two weekends ago — was Caden Story, a four-star defensive tackle from Lanett High School who is ranked as the No. 20 defensive lineman and No. 147 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Clemson is one of three finalists for Story, along with Florida and Auburn. He committed to the SEC’s Tigers last August but did not end up signing in December, then reopened his recruitment on Jan. 16. He went to Florida for an official visit this past weekend.

We can tell you Clemson made a great impression on Story during his official visit. He has a strong and longstanding relationship with Clemson’s defensive tackles coach and run game coordinator, Nick Eason, who also recruited Story when Eason was at Auburn.

While the Gators gave Story something to think about over the weekend, we still like where the Tigers stand with him heading into Wednesday.

The other official visitor on campus this weekend was Pine View (Saint George, UT.) 2022 three-star running back, Keith Adams, Jr.

I just liked how everybody treated me,” Adams told The Clemson Insider Sunday. “I just enjoyed spending time with the coaches and the players. I had a lot of fun and the facilities were great.”

Clemson originally offered Adams as a grayshirt back when he was a junior in October 2020, but on Saturday, the Tigers offered him a full ride. According to Adams, Clemson loved his film and they saw him progress throughout the entirety of his high school career, which is why they offered him a full scholarship.

“It meant a lot,” he said, “to actually get it in person, it felt a lot different than receiving it over the phone. It was a special moment for me and my family.”

Adams, of course, is the son of former Clemson All-American linebacker, Keith Adams Sr., who went on to play seven years in the NFL and played in the 2005 Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Clemson made a big impression on Adams Jr. and his family this weekend and while he won’t make his decision known until Wednesday, we like the Tigers’ chances heading into signing day.

The Tigers officially offering Adams Jr. this past Saturday doesn’t preclude the addition of Andrew Paul. Clemson currently has just three running backs on scholarships after Lyn-J Dixon and Michel Dukes elected to enter the transfer portal this past season and Darien Rencher officially moved on.

In fact, heading into this past weekend, those close to Paul’s recruitment viewed Clemson as the front runner for the Parish Episcopal School (Dallas, TX.) three-star running back. However, Georgia has given him something to think about after his official visit to Athens this past weekend.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Paul is very closed vest. So much so, that those around him are unsure of what he may decide. That being said, we believe Georgia and Kirby Smart have put themselves in a good position to land Paul’s commitment when it’s all said and done.

That’s not without Clemson putting its best foot forward, though.

“He loved it,” Parish head coach Daniel Novakov said of Paul’s official visit. “He loved the place. He loved the people. He loved Coach Swinney. I think he really liked the kids he visited. I think he liked everything about it.”

The Tigers have been recruiting Paul hard since C.J. Spiller was in attendance for Paul’s state playoff game last month. Clemson running backs coach stayed for the entire game. That went a long way with Paul and his trainer Brandon Williams, who trains the three-star running back at FASST Performance & Fitness and has done so for the past three-and-a-half years.

“That showed me not just the value, but the perception that I got from C.J. standing there the entire time just tells me where their relationship is with Andrew,” Williams said. ‘“Hey, this young man is what we want.’ It’s been amazing to see all those things, especially the respect level.”

Paul has built a close relationship with Spiller. He’ll have a tough decision to make between Clemson, Georgia and Michigan. Though, we suspect the Dawgs might be the favorite after this weekend’s visit.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks