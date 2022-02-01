Caleb Williams announces transfer destination

One of the biggest names in the NCAA transfer portal has found a new home.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced via social media Tuesday that he is transferring to Southern Cal, where he will reunite with former Sooners head coach and first-year Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley.

Williams announced back on Jan. 3 that he was entering the transfer portal.

This past season, the former five-star prospect earned ESPN freshman All-American honors after completing 64.5 percent of his passes for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns with four interceptions, while rushing for 442 yards and six more scores in 11 games.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

