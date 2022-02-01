Hall reacts to Coach K's comments

PJ Hall was the apple of Mike Krzykewski’s eye during Clemson’s men’s basketball team’s first matchup with Duke last week.

After the Blue Devils escaped with a two-point win inside Cameron Indoor Stadium, Duke’s Hall of Fame coach heaped praise on the Tigers’ sophomore big, calling Hall “the most improved player on the planet” in addition to a future pro following his 14-point, 10-rebound performance in the loss.

Hall said Monday he’d yet to hear Krzykewski’s comments in full but was taken back when they were brought his attention.

“That’s a huge compliment coming from one of the biggest games ever in basketball,” Hall said. “He’s having his last go-round and having a great year. He’s got some great pieces on that team.

“I saw an interview, and he said something about (Duke freshman forward) A.J. Griffin starting a Bible study with the team, and I loved that. So it seems like he’s got a great group of guys over there.”

Hall, Clemson’s leading scorer at 14.8 points per game, also returned the favor when it comes to compliments, though he was equally as taken back to learn Krzykewski was on his 47th and final season as a head coach, including the last 42 at Duke. Hall, who was born in 2003, guessed he’d been coaching for approximately 35 years.

“My gosh. I’m 19,” Hall said with a smile. “But he’s a legend. so that’s huge words coming from him.”

Hall and the rest of the Tigers will get a chance to exact some revenge against Krzykewski’s team when Duke makes the return trip to Clemson later this month, but the Tigers’ next game comes against Florida State on Wednesday at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks