S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year commits to Clemson

Clemson picked up a new commitment Tuesday from a talented in-state signal caller.

Daniel (Central, S.C.) 2022 quarterback Trent Pearman announced on social media that he has committed to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers as a preferred walk-on.

“Thank you to Coach Swinney and Coach Streeter for this awesome opportunity!” Pearman wrote in a Twitter post. “A dream come true! Thank you to everyone who has helped me develop as a person and an athlete!

Pearman is the son of Danny Pearman, who serves as Clemson’s Director of Football Scouting.

Trent (6-2, 190) had other offers from UAB, Western Carolina and a PWO offer from the University of Alabama.

Trent was recently named South Carolina’s Gatorade Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. He threw for 3,769 yards with 45 touhcodwns and added 306 rushing yards.

ALL IN!🐅 Thank you to Coach Swinney and Coach Streeter for this awesome opportunity!

