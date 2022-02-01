'There's gonna be a Tiger being a Super Bowl champ once again': Swinney talks Tigers in Super Bowl

No matter what happens in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., at least one former Clemson football player will walk away from the big game as a Super Bowl champion.

If the Cincinnati Bengals emerge victorious, then rookie offensive lineman Jackson Carman, second-year NFL wide receiver Tee Higgins and sixth-year pro defensive tackle D.J. Reader will all get rings.

And if the Los Angeles Rams come away with the win, then offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. will end his second NFL season as a Super Bowl champ.

Clemson leads the ACC with four players on Super Bowl rosters, and head coach Dabo Swinney talked about those players Tuesday during a guest appearance on the Packer and Durham show on ACC Network.

“I’ll say this – Jackson Carman, I’m really proud of that young man,” Swinney said. “But Jackson Carman, his freshman year here in 2018, he won a national championship. And Tee Higgins’ second year here in 2018, he won a national championship. So, it’s the second year for Tee in the NFL and the first year, rookie year, for Jackson.

“But man, Jackson’s going to be a great player. Heck of an offensive lineman. He was a second-round pick, came out early. He’s started some for them, and it’s good to see him having some success and making an impact.

“And then you see what D.J. Reader’s done. D.J. Reader’s last year here was 2014. He was on our No. 1 defense in the country that year. What a career he’s had. He’s a great leader. I texted with his mom, Felicia, the other day. I’m really happy for him, just his career. And then same thing with my man Tee. I talked to his mom, Lady, the other day and she’s excited, going to the Super Bowl. But Tee Higgins, a couple huge plays down the stretch there (in the AFC Championship Game vs. Chiefs). And then you’ve got Tremayne Anchrum, he’s the lone guy with the Rams.

“So, no matter how the game goes, there’s gonna be a Tiger being a Super Bowl champ once again. That’s pretty cool for our program.”

