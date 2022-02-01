'There's no place I'd rather be': Talented in-state QB talks Clemson commitment

Clemson picked up a new commitment Tuesday from a talented in-state signal caller.

After announcing his decision on social media, Daniel (Central, S.C.) 2022 quarterback Trent Pearman caught up with The Clemson Insider.

“It feels like family,” Pearman said. “It’s different from other schools. That’s the best way I can describe it. I went through the whole recruiting process. I went to a lot of different places. Experienced a lot of different game days, all that and it’s just not the same thing as here. The main thing I was looking for in a school was family and that’s everything that Clemson is.”

Pearman announced on social media Tuesday that he had committed to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers, and will do so in the role as a preferred walk-on. He disclosed what Swinney and offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter’s message was to him and what this opportunity entails.

“They were just telling me to go through the process and know that I had a chance at Clemson if I wanted it,” he said, “and I did. I’m just blessed to get this opportunity and thankful to both of them for giving it to me.”

According to Pearman, Swinney and Streeter were “hyped” when he told them he’d be coming to Clemson. Streeter was just down the hall from Swinney. They got out of their chairs and were pumped up for the talented, young quarterback.

Pearman chose Clemson over scholarship offers from UAB, Western Carolina, a couple of other smaller schools and a walk-on opportunity at the University of Alabama.

He took his official visit between 2-3 weeks ago. That sealed the deal for him on his decision.

“Again for me, my number one thing is family and friendships and that’s basically Clemson,” Pearman said. “If you could describe Clemson with one word, to me, I think family. There’s no place I’d rather be.”’

Trent (6-2, 190) is the son of Danny Pearman, who serves as Clemson’s Director of Football Scouting.

He will be coming in the same class as Griffin Batt and Clay Swinney, as well as three-star defensive end Jahiem Lawson. Jahiem, of course, is the younger brother of former Clemson standout and NFL defensive end, Shaq Lawson.

Trent will be reunited with a handful of his high school teammates just a couple of miles down the road.

“It’s crazy, what us four and a couple of others were able to do is just unreal and to just get a chance like this is just unheard of,” he said. “Those are all great people and I’m excited to spend the next four years with them as well.”

Trent was recently named South Carolina’s Gatorade Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. He completed 291-of-389 passes (75%) for 3,769 yards with 45 touchdowns, which were both good enough for No. 1 in the state and added 306 rushing yards on the ground.

“It’s crazy to me,” he said of receiving the prestigious honors. “Just three years ago, I was on JV just trying to play football for fun and now I was playing it competitively, trying to win at all costs. If you told me that, three or four years ago, I’d look at you and laugh.

I look at it as a team award and a true reflection on Daniel High School. That’s really what Daniel is, just a group of people that does whatever it takes to win. Not just awards, but winning football games, that was my main goal. I was never trying to win the Gatorade Player of the Year to start the year, I was just trying to win a state championship and that’s what we did. That came with it and I was blessed and thankful for it.”

Trent leaves Daniel as back-to-back state champion, who went 24-0 as a starter. They won every game by double-digits or more, as Daniel won every game this past season by 21 points or more.

“It’s unheard of what we did,” Trent said. “It’s video game-like what we did. It’s just crazy to look back and say we did that in the span of two years. I think our class, we’re leaving 46-3 and it’s just unheard of what we did.”

What should Clemson fans know about Trent and what he brings to the table?

“I guess one word I’d use to describe myself is I’m just a competitor,” he said. “I do what I can to compete. I’m just a workaholic. I just try to do my best, I’m not trying to be anyone. I’m not trying to make everyone proud of me, I’m just trying to make myself proud of myself and just try to be the best I can be. That’s my goal for these upcoming years.”

ALL IN!🐅 Thank you to Coach Swinney and Coach Streeter for this awesome opportunity!

A dream come true! Thank you to everyone who has helped me develop as a person and an athlete! Go Tigers! ⁦@ClemsonFB⁩ ⁦@dwdanielFB⁩ pic.twitter.com/Qp8Y6nrAkT — Trent Pearman (@Tpear_8) February 1, 2022

