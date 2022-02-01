Tigers in Top 5 for O-line target, elite junior day visitor

Clemson made the top schools list Tuesday for a highly regarded offensive lineman from the Tar Heel State who was on campus this past weekend for the Tigers’ elite junior day.

Reagan High School (Pfafftown, N.C.) four-star Sam Pendleton — the No. 20 offensive tackle in the 2023 class, according to Rivals — dropped a top five featuring Clemson along with Virginia Tech, NC State, Michigan and Penn State.

Pendleton (6-5, 295) spoke with The Clemson Insider about his experience on campus this past weekend. It was his first time back in The Valley since Clemson pulled the trigger on a scholarship offer, which came on Friday, Jan. 14.

“It was really good,” he said. “I enjoyed it very much.”

Pendleton was the first offensive lineman that new Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin offered a scholarship to, once he took over the reins of his current post from Robbie Caldwell.

“I’m the last dude they’ve offered, but it’s really good to know that he still thinks I’m a good prospect and I’m good enough to play for Clemson football,” he said. “He definitely voiced that to me over the weekend. And, It was good for my parents too to have that direct face-to-face, one-on-one, no other distractions to talk to him and ask questions about school because they’re involved.”

Pendleton is still on track to commit sometime between late February and the first two weeks of March. The timeline has gotten a little hazy because of some visits lately. This past month, in addition to Clemson, Pendleton also made visits to Penn State, N.C. State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

