Where is Clemson in ESPN's updated 2022 recruiting class rankings?

On Monday, ESPN released its updated 2022 college football recruiting class rankings ahead of Wednesday’s traditional National Signing Day.

Clemson checks in at No. 14 in ESPN’s current 2022 class rankings (subscription required), up three spots from its previous ranking of No. 17.

The Tigers’ 17-man class currently includes eight ESPN 300 commitments and is the second-highest-ranked ACC recruiting class behind only North Carolina (No. 9).

Quarterback Cade Klubnik is Clemson’s highest-ranked offensive commit (No. 28 overall in the ESPN 300), while cornerback Jeadyn Lukus is the Tigers’ top-ranked defensive pledge (No. 34 overall).

“Clemson has seven straight top-10 classes, including the No. 1 class in 2020, and is fighting to keep that streak going but may fall short,” ESPN staff writer Craig Haubert wrote. “The Tigers have added some talent to their secondary with several ESPN 300 additions in defender Sherrod Covil, a physical safety, and CBs Toriano Pride and Lukus, who possesses a nice blend of length and speed and made the play of the week at the Under Armour game with a leaping interception. Offensively, they have a pair of ESPN 300 offensive line prospects in Collin Sadler, an in-state prospect, and Blake Miller, a big body who displays excellent strength. Early on they landed their QB in Klubnik, a state title-winning QB in Texas who possesses a strong arm, good accuracy and the mobility to extend plays.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks