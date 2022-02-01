Why Sunday was 'a great day' for Brownell

Brad Brownell spent much of Sunday night celebrating, and it had nothing to do with his job.

Clemson’s men’s basketball team had the weekend off following its narrow midweek loss at Duke. Clemson’s players had Sunday off, but Brownell said he went into the office to get some work done for about four or five hours before turning his attention to being a fan.

“It was a great day,” Brownell said Monday.

Brownell, who grew up a Cincinnati Bengals fan, watched the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime late Sunday afternoon to win the AFC championship. Now, for the first time since 1989, the Bengals will play in the Super Bowl.

Brownell said he got to watch the Bengals’ victory with his mother, which made the moment even more special.

“My mom and dad are both from Cincinnati,” Brownell said. “Even though I grew up in southern Indiana, the (Indianapolis) Colts weren’t there when I grew up. So I’m a diehard Bengals and (Cincinnati) Reds (baseball) fan.”

The Bengals will have a week off before meeting the Los Angeles Rams, who knocked off the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game, in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13. As for the team Brownell coaches, Clemson (11-9, 3-6 ACC) will try to get back in the win column when the Tigers return to action Wednesday against Florida State at Littlejohn Coliseum.

