2022 Clemson RB target commits elsewhere

A Clemson running back target in the class of 2022 committed elsewhere on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

Parish Episcopal School (Dallas, Texas) three-star running back Andrew Paul chose Georgia over finalists Clemson and Michigan during a signing day ceremony at his school.

Paul (5-11, 220) made official visits to each of those schools in January.

Paul rushed for 2,612 yards and added 41 touchdowns as a senior at the Parish Episcopal School.



Although Clemson missed on Paul, the Tigers did sign another 2022 running back on Wednesday — legacy recruit Keith Adams Jr. of Pine View High School (Saint George, Utah).

