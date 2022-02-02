Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 75, Florida State 69

Clemson, SC — The Tigers defeated Florida State 75-69 Wednesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum.
Check out some great pictures from the huge win for Clemson in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
Dabo Swinney is very familiar with Clemson’s new defensive end signee. The Tigers’ head coach has seen Jahiem Lawson mature and develop before his own eyes, and on Wednesday, the local edge rusher (…)
Growing up in Georgia during the Atlanta Braves’ heyday in the 1990s, Graham Neff admitted baseball is his first love. “It’s in my bones,” Clemson’s athletic director said Wednesday. Neff also acknowledged the (…)
The last time Clemson’s men’s basketball team went on an extended break, the Tigers lost their first game back and went on to lose three of four after that. How this return to play pans out over the next (…)
During Clemson Football’s National Signing Day show on Wednesday from the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney joined Clemson director of broadcasting Don Munson and gave an (…)
Dabo Swinney is losing another staffer to his former defensive coordinator. J.P. Losman is expected to join Brent Venables’ staff at Oklahoma in an administrative role, sources confirm to The Clemson (…)
Clemson finished National Signing Day with a bang, picking up a late afternoon commitment from a top prospect in the 2022 class. Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic Preparatory School four-star linebacker T.J. Dudley (…)
During his National Signing Day press conference Wednesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked for his reaction to the departure of Todd Bates. Of course, Bates, the Tigers’ former defensive line coach (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced during his National Signing Day press conference on Wednesday that the Tigers are losing a longtime staffer. Swinney said longtime trainer Danny Poole will no (…)
During Clemson Football’s National Signing Day show on Wednesday from the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex, Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham joined Clemson director of broadcasting Don Munson (…)
A Clemson running back target in the class of 2022 committed elsewhere on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Parish Episcopal School (Dallas, Texas) three-star running back Andrew Paul chose Georgia over (…)