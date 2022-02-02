Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 75, Florida State 69

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 75, Florida State 69

Basketball

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 75, Florida State 69

By February 2, 2022 10:08 pm

By |

Clemson, SC — The Tigers defeated Florida State 75-69 Wednesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum.

Check out some great pictures from the huge win for Clemson in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

, , , Basketball, Galleries

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
3hr

The last time Clemson’s men’s basketball team went on an extended break, the Tigers lost their first game back and went on to lose three of four after that. How this return to play pans out over the next (…)

10hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced during his National Signing Day press conference on Wednesday that the Tigers are losing a longtime staffer. Swinney said longtime trainer Danny Poole will no (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home