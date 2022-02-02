Grisham gives update on status of injured wide receivers

During Clemson Football’s National Signing Day show on Wednesday from the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex, Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham joined Clemson director of broadcasting Don Munson and gave an update on the injury status of several receivers.

Senior Joseph Ngata, junior E.J. Williams, redshirt sophomore Brannon Spector, sophomore Will Taylor and redshirt freshman Troy Stellato all missed time last season and were a part of the M.A.S.H. unit that was the Tigers’ receiving corps.

The good news is that — with the exception of Taylor, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in early October — Grisham expects all the aforementioned wideouts to be ready to go come spring practice, which the Tigers will begin March 2.

“Will Taylor won’t be. He’s still recovering from the ACL,” Grisham said. “But everybody else is healthy and moving well and preparing to be ready for the spring.”

Of the aforementioned wideouts, Spector is the only one who missed the entire 2021 season, as he dealt with respiratory challenges.

But Spector, who recently announced that he has decided to reclassify and will be a redshirt sophomore next season, is expected to be full bore for spring practice according to Grisham.

“Spector missed all of last year. But he’s already — I spoke to him a couple days ago — he’s already back in the weight room and doing most everything that guys are doing,” Grisham said. “Maybe the weight he’s pushing and pulling is a little bit lower. Just trying to help ease him in, but we’re expecting him to be full go for the spring.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks