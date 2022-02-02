Swinney updates Clemson's spring plans for Taylor

During Clemson Football’s National Signing Day show on Wednesday from the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney joined Clemson director of broadcasting Don Munson and gave an update on the team’s plans for Will Taylor this spring.

After tearing his ACL during Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College on Oct. 2, 2021, the Tigers transitioned the two-sport athlete into a full-time receiver on the football field. Since the injury, Clemson has moved full speed ahead and Swinney took a couple of days and did some one-on-one stuff with Taylor down at the Cheez-It Bowl.

“We went through some individual-type things to help accelerate his individual development as a receiver,” Swinney said, “but, obviously, he’s coming off an injury. If he was perfectly healthy, baseball has priority, but we would involve him in certain aspects, just like we did with Kyle Parker.”

Though, as of now, Taylor is all rehab and baseball, according to Swinney.

“He’ll be around,” Swinney added. “When it fits his schedule, he’ll come be a part of meetings and things like that. Right now, the focus is getting well and baseball. We’re gonna be done April 9, so it’s not like he would have much opportunity because he’s just gonna be hopefully getting cleared. I hope he’s somewhere in March, but it might be the first week of April. We’ll see.”

