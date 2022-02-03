ACC Preseason Baseball Coaches Predictions

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Florida State has been selected as the Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball preseason favorite by the league’s 14 head coaches. The coaches voted Georgia Tech as the favorite to win the Coastal Division.

The Seminoles received eight votes as the likely overall ACC winner. Virginia received three votes, followed by Notre Dame with two and NC State with one.

Florida State was also picked to finish atop the Atlantic Division with 88 total points, followed by NC State with 76 and Notre Dame with 70. Louisville placed fourth with 64, followed by Clemson (43), Wake Forest (35) and Boston College (18). The Seminoles received eight votes as the division favorite, while Notre Dame had three, Louisville two and NC State one.

Eight coaches picked Georgia Tech to win the Coastal Division, while Virginia had five first-place votes and Miami one. The Yellow Jackets tallied 91 total points, followed by Virginia (77) and Miami (71). Defending ACC champion Duke placed fourth in the voting with 60 points, followed by North Carolina (44), Virginia Tech (25) and Pitt (24).

Florida State finished 31-24 overall last season, placed third in the Atlantic Division and was one of eight ACC teams selected to compete in the NCAA Tournament. FSU earned three league postseason individual honors, with catcher Mat Nelson voted the ACC Player of the Year and Parker Messick joining NC State’s Carlos Rodon (2012) as the second player in conference history to be voted ACC Pitcher and Freshman of the Year in the same season.

Messick has been named the National Preseason Pitcher of the Year by Perfect Game, and the Seminoles have been ranked among the nation’s top 15 in every major preseason poll released thus far.

Nine ACC teams have been ranked in at least one major poll during the 2022 preseason, and 15 different ACC players have been named to at least one preseason All-America Team.

The ACC has placed at least one team in each of the last 15 College World Series and at least six teams in each of the last 17 NCAA Tournaments.

or by calling the Knights Ticket Office at 704-274-8282. All 14 ACC baseball teams open their seasons on Friday, February 18, with conference play set to begin on Friday, March 11. The 15-game ACC Baseball Championship will be held May 24-29 at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the second consecutive season. Full ticket books are currently available by visiting CharlotteKnights.com or by calling the Knights Ticket Office at 704-274-8282.

Full results of the 2022 ACC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Overall Champion

Florida State

Atlantic Division

1. Florida State (8) – 88

2. NC State (1) – 76

3. Notre Dame (3) – 70

4. Louisville (2) – 64

5. Clemson – 43

6. Wake Forest – 35

7. Boston College – 16

Coastal Division

1. Georgia Tech (8) – 91

2. Virginia (5) – 77

3. Miami (1) – 71

4. Duke – 60

5. North Carolina – 44

6. Virginia Tech – 25

7. Pitt – 24