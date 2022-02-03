Former Tiger impresses this week at Shrine Bowl, set to take national stage tonight

A former Clemson standout has shown out this week at the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl and is set to take the stage tonight for the nationally televised primetime game from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Clemson’s Baylon Spector has been impressive in Shrine Bowl practices, and earlier this week, the linebacker was listed among the biggest risers from practice at the Shrine Bowl by Cam Mellor of Pro Football Network.

Despite sporting a club on his right hand after undergoing hand surgery prior to the Cheez-It Bowl, which forced him to miss the game, Spector still managed to make a nice interception earlier this week against the quarterback the Tigers faced in the Cheez-It Bowl — Iowa State’s Brock Purdy.

“Making the play of the day for the defense, Clemson LB Baylon Spector showcased great coverage ability during team drills,” Mellor wrote. “He dropped back perfectly and read the quarterback’s eyes with ease, nabbing a leaping interception. What made it even more impressive was the fact that he made the pick with a cast on his right hand.

“Spector showcased run-stuffing ability as well on numerous occasions. He was flying around the field all day long at Allegiant.”

Spector has also showcased his versatility this week, playing multiple linebacker positions.

“It’s fun. I enjoy it,” Spector said during a Shrine Bowl press conference. “Especially coming from Clemson where I was just inside, and then coming here and running a 4.3 and a 4.25 and had the opportunity to learn some new lingo, some new terminology — it was good. And just being able to make the calls, I enjoy that. I think it’s one of my strengths. I really enjoy it, and then obviously having the opportunity to play different positions, it makes you think, it makes you better.” Spector ranked second on Clemson’s team this past season with 85 tackles, recording 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a pass breakup, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 593 snaps in 11 games (10 starts). The 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl will be played at 8 p.m. tonight at Allegiant Stadium and will be televised on NFL Network. Former Clemson safety Nolan Turner is also listed on the West team’s roster with Spector. You can check out clips of Spector from this week below:

Baylon Spector with the INT pic.twitter.com/MUPAzF8HKe — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) January 31, 2022

.@ClemsonFB LB Baylon Spector, with a club on his right hand, picks off Iowa State QB Brock Purdy in team drills dropping down the seam in Cover 2 Nice rep for the Tigers’ LB. — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) January 31, 2022

Clemson LB Baylon Spector with the good coverage. #ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/3j2WVDT2dD — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) January 30, 2022

Here’s a high level play from former @ClemsonFB LB Baylon Spector. Spector is reading the left guard. He see’s the left guard pull and immediately feels where the run gap will be, which you will notice, he pulls perfectly into place to make the run stop for no gain. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/N7PjzCuPbw — John Douglas Vogel (@DraftVogel) February 1, 2022

Post West team practice press conference with players @ChigTweets of @TerpsFootball and Baylon Spector of @ClemsonFB https://t.co/jIBC8wgNdd — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) January 31, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks