Football

Former Tiger signs with new pro team

By February 3, 2022 9:21 pm

Former Clemson WR Diondre Overton has signed a deal to play with a European League of Football team, the Vienna Vikings.

Obviously, not all players get to play in the NFL. So it’s cool to see this former Tiger getting a chance to keep his playing career going.

Overton talks over his signing, and his Clemson career a bit in an interview he did after joining the team, which you can check out below:

