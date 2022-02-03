Former Tiger signs with new pro team

Former Clemson WR Diondre Overton has signed a deal to play with a European League of Football team, the Vienna Vikings.

Obviously, not all players get to play in the NFL. So it’s cool to see this former Tiger getting a chance to keep his playing career going.

Overton talks over his signing, and his Clemson career a bit in an interview he did after joining the team, which you can check out below:

