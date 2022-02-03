‘I’m blessed’: Heading to Super Bowl feels surreal for Higgins

Tee Higgins can hardly believe that in just his second NFL season, he and his Cincinnati Bengals squad are headed to the Super Bowl.

The former Clemson wide receiver reached the 1,000-yard receiving milestone this season and has played a big role in the Bengals’ success on offense. He came up clutch again last Sunday in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, catching six passes for a team-leading 103 yards, including two receptions in overtime that helped set up Cincinnati’s game-winning field goal and walk-off, 27-24 victory.

Higgins hopes this season will end like his sophomore season in college in 2018, when he tallied 81 yards and a touchdown in the national championship game vs. Alabama to help the Tigers beat the Crimson Tide and win it all.

“It’s crazy. It’s still hasn’t hit me yet,” Higgins said to the media following Sunday’s game in regard to going to the Super Bowl. “But nah, it didn’t feel real at all. I ain’t gonna lie, it didn’t. It’s crazy because my second year in college, I went to the national championship, and now it’s my second year in the league and I’m going to the Super Bowl, man. I’m blessed.”

When Bengals kicker Evan McPherson booted the 31-yard field goal in overtime against the Chiefs that sent Cincinnati to Super Bowl LVI, it also sent Higgins leaping for joy.

“I was actually sitting on the bench. I knew he was going to make it, and when it went through, I jumped up,” Higgins said. “I was like, ‘Man, we’re going to the Super Bowl!’”

It was a party in the locker room for Higgins and his teammates after the AFC Championship Game. But there’s still unfinished business the Bengals are looking to take care of against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, which is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

“All smiles. All smiles and laughter, man. Everybody’s just proud of one another,” Higgins said of the postgame celebration in the locker room following the win over the Chiefs. “And the job’s not done, we all know that.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

