Jacksonville set to hire Super Bowl champion

Jacksonville set to hire Super Bowl champion

Football

Jacksonville set to hire Super Bowl champion

By February 3, 2022 10:35 pm

By |

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars have their next head coach according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will be hired by the Jaguars.

Pederson coached the Eagles from 2016 to 2021. He led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl victory in 2017.

, , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

Former Clemson WR Diondre Overton has signed a deal to play with a European League of Football team, the Vienna Vikings. Obviously, not all players get to play in the NFL. So it’s cool to see this former (…)

6hr

With Senior Bowl practices in full swing, former Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich is one player who seems to be improving his draft stock — a lot. One of the fastest players on the field, coaches and scouts (…)

reply
8hr

What Clemson’s men’s basketball team initially feared Wednesday night became official less than 24 hours later. Senior forward Hunter Tyson is out indefinitely with a broken collarbone, the program announced (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home