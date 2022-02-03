Jacksonville set to hire Super Bowl champion

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars have their next head coach according to multiple reports.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will be hired by the Jaguars.
Pederson coached the Eagles from 2016 to 2021. He led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl victory in 2017.
Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson is being hired as the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/DydMR5moXK
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 4, 2022