Swinney, Spiller excited about legacy signee, new addition to RB room

When they look at Clemson’s new running back signee, Keith Adams Jr., one of his traits in particular really stands out to both head coach Dabo Swinney and running backs coach C.J. Spiller – his toughness.

Speaking about Adams Jr., who signed with the Tigers on Wednesday, the first thing that Swinney and Spiller mentioned is the toughness that the physical rusher displayed during his impressive prep career, which began at Cherokee High School in Canton, Ga., and ended at Pine View High School in St. George, Utah.

“He’s tough. He’s tough,” Swinney said Wednesday during his National Signing Day press conference. “He’s physical, he’s tough, he’s a finisher. He scores a lot of touchdowns. He did that in Georgia, and he goes out to Utah and I think he led the state out there. So, he’s got a mentality, and I love his spirit. He kind of plays running back like his dad played linebacker – just relentless, relentless, and a high, high motor.”

Of course, Adams Jr. is the son of Clemson Hall of Famer Keith Adams, a two-time All-America linebacker who won 1999 ACC Defensive Player of the Year and still holds Clemson single-season records for tackles, tackles for loss and sacks.

Adams Jr. earned first-team all-state and all-region honors at Pine View in 2021 after rushing for 1,376 yards and 22 touchdowns on 219 carries as a senior, while also adding 217 yards and a touchdown on 17 receptions. He was named the top running back in the Washington County area and one of the top three backs in Class 4A in Utah.

A two-time first-team all-region honoree for Class 7A at Cherokee, earning selections as a sophomore in 2019 and as a junior in 2020, Adams Jr. scored 14 touchdowns and gained 1,350 yards on 218 carries and caught 17 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown in 2020. He rushed for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns on 231 carries in 2019, in addition to catching 12 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Spiller is excited about the new addition to Clemson’s running back corps.

“When you watch him on film, the thing that truly sticks out is his toughness,” Spiller said, via Adams Jr.’s official Clemson bio. “This kid is fighting for every inch on the football field. He has the patience and the speed to be able to run through guys and then also the speed to be able to run away from guys. So, I’m excited about him joining our room. Very well-mannered kid.

“Obviously, his dad played here in the ‘90s, so this is a football kid that’s been around it. He’s a grinder, he works hard. Everything he’s gotten, he’s had to earn. So, I’m excited about having him in our room. He’s going to be a great addition to our guys. He’s going to bring competitive toughness, he’s going to bring just that camaraderie that we need in that room to be successful. So, I’m excited about him joining us in the running back room.”

Adams Jr., who chose Clemson on Wednesday’s National Signing Day over Air Force, Marshall and South Florida, will enroll this summer. The lone running back signee in the Tigers’ 2022 class, he will join a strong running back room that includes rising junior Kobe Pace and rising sophomores Will Shipley and Phil Mafah.

Swinney is certainly happy that Clemson was able to add a running back like Adams Jr. to the program, especially considering the talent the Tigers already had at the position heading into next season.

“We’re in a great spot,” Swinney said. “You have years like this where you’ve got two elite, elite, elite freshmen (Shipley and Mafah), and an elite sophomore (Pace). It’s hard sometimes on the recruiting trail because these kids, they’re not dumb – they know you’re going to have to be a little more patient here with that type of group. So, it was a blessing to get a guy like Keith to come in this class. We like the four that we’ve got. … But there’s only one ball, and we feel like those three, that’ll be kind of a three-headed monster for us, and then we’ll hopefully be able to bring Keith along as we go throughout the year.”

