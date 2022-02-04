5 positions still up for grabs for Clemson baseball

The start of the college baseball season is quickly approaching.

Friday marked three weeks until Clemson opens an important season in the Monte Lee era against Indiana on Feb. 18 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers are trying to bounce back from the program’s first losing season in more than six decades, which brought their streak of 11 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances (not counting the COVID-impacted season of 2020) to an end.

The Tigers know what they have at some spots, including the pitching staff’s projected ace, Mack Anglin, and power-hitting first baseman Caden Grice. But there’s still plenty of evaluating for Lee to do before he fills out Clemson’s lineup card on Opening Day.

Here are five positions where the competition for starting jobs is still ongoing:

Catcher

Clemson platooned Adam Hackenberg and Jonathan French last season, but Hackenberg decided to get his professional career started early after being drafted by the Chicago White Sox over the summer.

That leaves the natural assumption that this is French’s job to lose, and it might be after he started 25 games behind the dish last season. But Lee recently said sophomore Cooper Ingle is making a push primarily because of his bat. Ingle was limited to 10 games last season primarily because of who was in front of him and injuries, but Lee referred to him as the best hitter on the roster based on how Ingle has performed the last two falls.

Lee also didn’t rule out another platoon situation if he feels like both deserve playing time.

Second base

The leader in the clubhouse here may be Tyler Corbitt, a transfer from The Citadel, but Blake Wright is making things interesting enough that Lee isn’t ready to declare a winner.

A three-year starter for the Bulldogs, Corbitt is known more for his offense. He hit at least .333 in all three of those seasons, including a .376 clip last season on his way to all-Southern Conference honors.

Meanwhile, Wright played in 12 games as a true freshman last season, including 10 starts at third base. But most of his playing time this season is likely to come at second.

“(Corbitt) can hit, and he’s tough as nails,” Lee said. “And he can do a whole lot of things to beat you. Blake Wright is a very good player, and he’s also tough as nails. So that battle is real and going to be a good one.”

Whoever wins this job will form Clemson’s middle infield tandem along with shortstop Ben Blackwell, a Dayton transfer.

Third base

Bryar Hawkins started 20 games at the hot corner a season ago. Max Wagner started 22 there.

Hawkins hit .315 with six doubles and 11 RBIs in 37 games last season and was even better in ACC play. He led the Tigers with a .343 average and posted a .425 on-base percentage in conference games.

Known more for his defense, Wagner hit .214 in 35 games as a true freshman and was frequently used as a defensive replacement late in games. His 13 appearances off the bench were the most on the team.

Center field

Clemson lost multiple starting outfielders off last year’s team, including arguably its best defensive one, Bryce Teodosio.

Lee mentioned J.D. Brock and Dylan Brewer as the primary candidates to replace Teodosio in center. Brock, a former two-way player, played in just 11 games last season as a redshirt freshman, hitting .182 with a .308 on-base percentage in those games.

Brewer was the Tigers’ everyday starter in right field last season but could make the move over. He hit just .207 last season but was one of the team’s top power threats. His 10 home runs were second only to Grice (15).

Sophomore speedster Spencer Rich and Chad Fairey, who hit six home runs in the fall, are also in the mix to start at a corner outfield spot if not in center, Lee said.

Designated hitter

This is a position that could see its share of shakeups throughout the season. But someone has to start the first game here, and Lee hasn’t yet decided who that will be with Grice set to take over at first base full-time.

Grice will likely still get some at-bats in this role when Lee wants to give him an off day in the field. Lee also didn’t rule out French or Ingle starting here depending on who wins the catcher’s job.

A couple of freshmen are also DH candidates. Billy Amick didn’t practice in the fall because of an injury, but Lee envisions Amick being a middle-of-the-order type of hitter at some point in his collegiate career. David Lewis earned MVP honors from Lee for his performance in the team’s Orange & Purple scrimmages in the fall.

