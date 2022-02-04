Clemson adds another player from transfer portal

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers have added another player to the roster that was in the transfer portal.

On January 4, Wingate linebacker Jesiah Carlton entered his name in the transfer portal.

Tonight Carlton announced on Twitter that he has a “new beginning” with Clemson.

Clemson has not officially announced Carlton’s addition, but as you can see he already has a profile page set up.

In 2019 Carlton had 59 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks for Wingate. In 2021 he had 28 tackles in eight games.