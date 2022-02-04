Clemson draft prospect a fit for the Patriots?

This week, the New England Patriots published an article listing 15 potential Patriots to watch at the Senior Bowl, which began practices this week in advance of Saturday’s game in Mobile, Alabama.

Patriots.com writer Mike Dussault named Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich among the Senior Bowl players that the Pats should keep an eye on.

“Goodrich sees plays develop quickly and is decisive in his play, and while he lacks true man cover skills, he’s a tough player against the run and comfortable playing in zone,” Dussault wrote. “While he might be more of a developmental corner and not provide any immediate answers for the Patriots, he has some skills that could make him worth a flier.” Goodrich concluded his four-year Clemson career spanning 2018-21 credited with 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 47 games (16 starts). The Kansas City, Mo., native earned third-team All-America honors from PFF and first-team All-ACC status for his performance as a senior in 2021, when he concluded his career as MVP of a win in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl. He finished his senior campaign with 48 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 12 games (all starts).

Who should the Patriots keep an eye on at the @seniorbowl?@MikeDussault19’s 15 prospects to watch: https://t.co/XwrVX6Mc0b — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 31, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

