First Pro Bowl selection 'a great honor' for Renfrow

Former Clemson star Hunter Renfrow will make his first career Pro Bowl apperance this Sunday in his own NFL team’s stadium — Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders’ third-year receiver took the field Thursday for the first day of Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark and met with the media there.

Renfrow talked about earning his first Pro Bowl nod and finding out he was selected to join the AFC roster as an alternate to the Pro Bowl.

“I found out during the season and then I found out maybe two or three weeks ago that I would be an alternate for Ja’Marr [Chase] or Tyreek [Hill] were probably going to play in the Super Bowl so I’d probably be up,” Renfrow said, via Raiders.com. “I was excited because it’s something that’s going to be attached to your name forever. It’s not why you play the game. I didn’t dream of playing in the Pro Bowl – I dreamed of winning a Super Bowl playing, having fun with my teammates but it’s a great honor and an added superlative.” Renfrow is excited to team up with fellow stars on the AFC roster, including the aforementioned Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“Just watching the Kansas City guys is going to be fun,” Renfrow said. “With Tyreek and how fast he is and [Travis] Kelce and how he can improvise. But really all of them. They’re all at the top of their game and they’re all the best of the best. So, I’m just trying to learn as much as I can from them.” Renfrow also commented on his new head coach, former Patriots offensive coordinator and former Broncos head coach Josh McDaniels, who was introduced as the Raiders’ new head coach on Monday. “He’s an unbelievable coach. I’m excited to work with him,” Renfrow said. “I talked to him, he called me after he got the job and just said how excited he was and I feel the same way. What he’s been able to do with slot receivers – and receivers in general – hopefully we can just build and take off where we were last year.” Renfrow recorded career highs and ranked among the top 10 in the league in receptions (103) and receiving touchdowns (nine) this season. He also led the Raiders in receiving yards with 1,038, becoming the first Raiders receiver to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2016. Renfrow became just the third player in franchise history to record 100-plus receptions in a single season. He is also just the second wide receiver to record both 100-plus receptions and 1,000-plus receiving yards in a single season. You can watch Renfrow in the 2022 Pro Bowl this Sunday at 3 p.m. on ESPN/ABC.

