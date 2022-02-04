Lawrence reacts to hiring of his new head coach in Jacksonville

Lawrence reacts to hiring of his new head coach in Jacksonville

Shortly after the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the hiring of former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson as their next head coach on Thursday night, former Clemson quarterback and 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence took to Twitter and reacted to the news.

Pederson, of course, replaces former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, who was fired on Dec. 16. He was the first head-coaching candidate interviewed by the Jags, who interviewed him for a second time Tuesday.

Prior to spending the 2021 season out of football, Pederson served as the Eagles’ head coach from 2016-20, when Philadelphia compiled a 42-37-1 record and made the playoffs three times, winning Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots to conclude the 2017 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday night that Lawrence and Pederson spoke by phone Thursday evening before Pederson was hired.

