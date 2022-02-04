Talented Yellowhammer state prospect sets Clemson visit

A talented class of 2024 prospect from the Yellowhammer State has set a visit to Clemson this spring, The Clemson Insider has learned.

Andalusia (Ala.) High School 2024 linebacker Zavier Hamilton will be at Clemson on March 16.

Hamilton will be making his first visit to Clemson since this past summer, when he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp. That’s when he first put himself on the Tigers’ radar, and Clemson’s coaching staff continues to pass along encouraging things.



When we first spoke to Hamilton at the beginning of last month, he told us that Clemson was beginning to show more interest.

“They really like my film and I expect to hear more from them in the spring,” he said.

Well, Hamilton didn’t have to wait until the spring for that to happen. Clemson was in contact with him as recently as this week and invited him to return to The Valley this spring. Hamilton told us that he’s begun to hear a lot more from Clemson recently.

“They love my game,” Hamilton said. “They want to start building a relationship with me ASAP. And they don’t usually offer players this early unless they have ties to Clemson. So it helps that I’m close to Jordan Leggett.”



As for Hamilton, he’s earned offers from Georgia, Florida State, Auburn, LSU and Georgia Tech. That’s an impressive offer list, with most of them coming before the start of his sophomore year. He received his first offer from the University of Georgia back in April 2021.

He continues to impress as he starred at multiple positions for his high school during his sophomore campaign. Hamilton is more than a linebacker. He also plays strong safety, running back and the slot for Andalusia.

